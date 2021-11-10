Anti-drug walk held in dir lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration, Dir Lower in collaboration with the Sports Department on Wednesday arranged an anti-drug awareness walk to sensitize people on devastating effects of the narcotics use

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) ::The district administration, Dir Lower in collaboration with the sports Department on Wednesday arranged an anti-drug awareness walk to sensitize people on devastating effects of the narcotics use.

The walk which started from Balambat and culminated at Shaheed Chowk Timergara was attended by the representatives of district administration, Ibrar Ahmd District Sports Officer, Sajjad Khan, President Private education Network Saeedullah Khan social worker Sohaib Khan, President Insaf Youth Wing, social workers, teachers and students.

On the occasion, the speakers condemned the killing of Muhammad Zada social worker stating that we would continue our efforts to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the society.

At the end, the participants offered special prayers for the departure soul of Muhammad Zada.