Anti-drugs Campaign In Educational Institutions

The Lahore police have arranged an anti-drugs campaign in different educational institutions in the provincial capital

SDPO Sabzazar Circle Nasir Mehmood Bajwa delivered an awareness lecture at LDA school and SDPO Garden Town Circle Saleem Ullah Lashari at SKANS College.

SHO Manga Mandi Inspector Muhammad Maqsood also informed students about the damaging effects of the use of narcotics at Ali Garh College, while SHO Qilla Gujjar Singh Inspector Munawar Hussain delivered an anti-drugs lecture at Government Muslim High School, Qilla Gujjar Singh.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that an effective strategy had been chalked out by the Lahore Police in consultation with the departments concerned as well as parents, teachers and administration of educational institutions to save students from drugs.

He said that it is a collective responsibility of each and every segment of society to extend support to Lahore Police for elimination of drugs from the city.

Lahore Police

More Stories From Pakistan

