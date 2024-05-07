Anti-drugs Speech Contest Held For Students
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) District Boy Scouts Association, Lakki Marwat organized a speech contest to create awareness against the deadly effects of narcotics among the youth.
The event was held for students of government schools at Government Middle school Minakhel under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Rehmat Ali Wazir and District education Officer Zahoor Khan.
A large number of students from government primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools took part in the declamation contest, highlighting adverse effects of drugs on health as well as its legal, ethical and social aspects.
ADEO sports Haji Amir Jan Khan was the chief guest among other dignitaries including District Scout Secretary Haji Naematullah Khan, Headmaster Faqir Abdul Saboor, retired teacher Haji Usman Khan, teachers, and members of the Boy Scouts association.
Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghusan Khan Sentinel Model High School Lakki Marwat's Jabranullah secured the first position, followed by Safwanullah from Government Primary School Tooti Abad in the second position, and Abdullah from Government High School Number-2 Lakki Marwat secured the third position.
The chief guest Haji Amir Jan Khan gave away to the position holders.
He highlighted the importance of such initiatives to combat drug abuse and safeguard the youth against the menace.
