Anti-drugs walk held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Police in collaboration with Reader Collage arranged an anti-drugs awareness walk here on Wednesday.

The aim of the walk to raise awareness among students regarding harmful effects of drugs.

The walk started from the Police Lines and concluded at the Reader collageafter passing through main roads of the city.

A large number of students and officials participated in the walk.