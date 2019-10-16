(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) ; An anti-enchroachment operation launched on the diretions of Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu at Bohar gate, Ghanta ghar, Shah Gardez, cardiology hospital and suburban areas here on Wednesday.

The anti-encroachment squad led by chief officer muncipal corporation Iqbal Fareed seized three trucks of goods and material and cleared the roads by removing concrete encroachments.

He said the Commissioner ordered zero tolerance policy against encroachment, adding that he urged the citizens to discourage the elements involved in encroachment.

Earlier, uniforms were distributed among the anti-encroachment sqaud.