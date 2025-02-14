Anti-Encroachment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) An anti-encroachment operation was launched in Dinga City, Tehsil Kharian, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, resulting in the retrieval of illegally occupied government land.
The operation, supervised by Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, is ongoing with a focus on reclaiming state property. Commissioner Shirazi reviewed the progress at various sites and commended the efforts of the district administration and law enforcement agencies.
Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khizr Hayat Bhatti, and Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher Gondal were also present during the drive.
Several illegally occupied properties have been retrieved, with further action underway. Deputy Commissioner virk emphasized strict monitoring and directed officials to take legal action against violators.
Recent Stories
Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..
Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..
Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..
Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024
Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC
Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Academic council approves 6 new degree programmes3 minutes ago
-
Krora power project to generate 11.8 MW electricity: CM’s aide3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns blast in Harnai district3 minutes ago
-
Anti-Encroachment3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 10 criminals3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financial crimes5 minutes ago
-
870th urs of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar begins13 minutes ago
-
Sardar Bhagat Singh's nephew meet Faisalabad commissioner13 minutes ago
-
FDA action against 4 illegal housing colonies13 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on district performance & good governance13 minutes ago
-
12 arrested over law violations13 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM to distribute Solar Panels at Sukkur Sports Complex23 minutes ago