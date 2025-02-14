Open Menu

Published February 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) An anti-encroachment operation was launched in Dinga City, Tehsil Kharian, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, resulting in the retrieval of illegally occupied government land.

The operation, supervised by Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, is ongoing with a focus on reclaiming state property. Commissioner Shirazi reviewed the progress at various sites and commended the efforts of the district administration and law enforcement agencies.

Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khizr Hayat Bhatti, and Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher Gondal were also present during the drive.

Several illegally occupied properties have been retrieved, with further action underway. Deputy Commissioner virk emphasized strict monitoring and directed officials to take legal action against violators.

