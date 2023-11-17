Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Actions, Cleared Various Areas, Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 11:01 PM

The anti-encroachment authorities on Friday during the drive removed stalls, pushcarts, and illegal encroachments from various areas of the city

The Director of anti-encroachment Hyderabad Shakeel Qaimkhani, on the directives of Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Anees Dasti, led operation against encroachments in different parts of the city including Guru Nagar Chowk, Phuleli Bridge, St Mary’s Chowk, and Faujdari road, from where illegal stalls, pushcarts, and other encroachments were cleared, besides the illegal market set up near Guru Nagar Chowk was also removed.

The anti-encroachment team also cleared the area of Guru Nagar Chowk and Faqeer ka Pir areas from carts, stalls, and fish vendors.

On this occasion, Director Anti-Encroachment Shakeel Qaimkhani said continuous actions against encroachments were ongoing throughout the city and it will take some time to improve the condition. Meanwhile elected representatives, business leaders, and concerned police personnel were also present during these actions.

