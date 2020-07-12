Anti-encroachment campaign of PR Rwp Division: Railway retrieves 171 kanals land

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Rawalpindi Division has cleared over 171 kanals encroached land across the division during ongoing anti-encroachment campaign.

This was stated by an official of PR Rawalpindi division while talking to APP here on Sunday.

PR retrieved over 171 kanals railway land worth over Rs 100 million including commercial, residential and agricultural in the division during July 2019 to May 2020 period.

He informed that the Property and Land Department of PR Rawalpindi Division was taking strict action against the rules violators.

Anti-encroachment campaign was launched in the division on the directives of Divisional Superintendent (DS) PR Rawalpindi Division Syed Munawar Shah.

He said, the anti-encroachment drive was in full swing in different parts of the division.

Munawar Shah while talking to APP informed that no one would be allowed to encroach the railway landand indiscriminate action would be taken against the encroachers.

He said, the division had devised a comprehensive policy to prevent further encroachments.