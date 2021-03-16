Anti-encroachment campaign remain continued in Hyderabad under HMC management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The anti-encroachment campaign launched by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on the directives of Sindh High Court remained continued in Hyderabad and Latifabad talukas with demolition of illegal constructions on roads and footpaths.

The campaign is in full swing under HMC anti-encroachment cell and command of Assistant Director Shakeel Rajput, the HMC spokesman informed here on Tuesday.

The anti-encroachment team today conducted its operation at jail road Hirabad where the encroachments were removed with heavy machinery.

Administrator HMC Safdar Ali Bughio along with Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh also visited the area and inspected the anti-encroachment work.