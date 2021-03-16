UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-encroachment Campaign Remain Continued In Hyderabad Under HMC Management

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Anti-encroachment campaign remain continued in Hyderabad under HMC management

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The anti-encroachment campaign launched by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on the directives of Sindh High Court remained continued in Hyderabad and Latifabad talukas with demolition of illegal constructions on roads and footpaths.

The campaign is in full swing under HMC anti-encroachment cell and command of Assistant Director Shakeel Rajput, the HMC spokesman informed here on Tuesday.

The anti-encroachment team today conducted its operation at jail road Hirabad where the encroachments were removed with heavy machinery.

Administrator HMC Safdar Ali Bughio along with Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh also visited the area and inspected the anti-encroachment work.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Jail Road Hyderabad Muhammad Ali Shakeel

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif has security threats if he returns to ..

1 hour ago

Secretary Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries paid visit ..

1 hour ago

Get ready to get your hands on the fastest chargin ..

1 hour ago

International Humanitarian Hackathon&#039;s finali ..

1 hour ago

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

1 hour ago

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.