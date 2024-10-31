Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Campaign To Continue Without Discrimination: DC

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Anti-encroachment campaign to continue without discrimination: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has said that action against encroachments will continue without discrimination across the district under the provincial government's Awami agenda program.

She said that the provincial government’s initiative aimed at extending better services to citizens and such anti-encroachment drives would not help maintain traffic flow but also address the difficulties faced by the public in its wake.

She expressed these views while commenting the district administration's ongoing anti-encroachment campaign.

The DC said effective measures had recently been taken against encroachments at various locations, particularly on police line road.

These actions have eased traffic and reduced the hardships faced by residents.

She emphasized that providing public relief and addressing complaints was the responsibility of the district administration, and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the citizens have lauded the district administration's efforts and expressed hope that this campaign would continue to address the increasing population and daily traffic congestion issues.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Government

Recent Stories

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

40 minutes ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

1 hour ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

3 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

3 hours ago
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

15 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

15 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan