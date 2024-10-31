Anti-encroachment Campaign To Continue Without Discrimination: DC
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has said that action against encroachments will continue without discrimination across the district under the provincial government's Awami agenda program.
She said that the provincial government’s initiative aimed at extending better services to citizens and such anti-encroachment drives would not help maintain traffic flow but also address the difficulties faced by the public in its wake.
She expressed these views while commenting the district administration's ongoing anti-encroachment campaign.
The DC said effective measures had recently been taken against encroachments at various locations, particularly on police line road.
These actions have eased traffic and reduced the hardships faced by residents.
She emphasized that providing public relief and addressing complaints was the responsibility of the district administration, and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.
Meanwhile, the citizens have lauded the district administration's efforts and expressed hope that this campaign would continue to address the increasing population and daily traffic congestion issues.
APP/slm
