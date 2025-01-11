Anti Encroachment Cell sought against encroachers in SITE area

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) Limited, Hyderabad, has requested the district administration to provide them police and anti encroachment force so that an operation against squatters can be carried out in the SITE area.

An Estate Engineer of SITE Limited wrote a letter to the authorities underlining the need for such an operation to remove carts, cabins and illegal parking slots from the SITE area.

The official pointed out that the industrialists had been approaching their office again and again demanding removal of encroachment.