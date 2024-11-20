Anti-encroachment Drive Accelerated
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) District administration has accelerated the anti-encroachment drive in the city to restore original beauty of this third largest metropolis of the country.
A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ateeq Ullah along with Chief Municipal Officer Azmat Firdous visited Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars to supervise the anti-encroachment operation.
Speaking on the occasion, the AC City said that anti encroachment drive has been expedited to remove all kinds of encroachments from city area for restoring original beauty of its bazaars and roads.
He said that zero tolerance policy is being adopted during anti-encroachment drive and strict action is being taken against the violators.
He said that municipal corporation staff is also confiscating the material from the encroached sites and it would be despoiled in the Municipal Corporation Store on non-returnable basis.
He warned the shopkeepers to remove their encroachments voluntarily or be ready to face the music because next time heavy fines would also be imposed along with confiscation of material and getting cases registered against the violators.
