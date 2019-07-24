UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Drive Along Railway Tracks Begins In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:28 PM

Anti-encroachment drive along railway tracks begins in Kohat

The administration of Pakistan Railways has launched anti- encroachment drive along railway tracks here on Wednesday

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The administration of Pakistan Railways has launched anti- encroachment drive along railway tracks here on Wednesday.

The operation has been started on the directives of Divisional Superintendent Nasir Khalili, under the supervision of Special Magistrate Railways Miss Wazir.

During the anti- encroachment operation in Jawaki Banda, the team demolished 14 shops build on railway's land and recovered 12 Marla commercial land.

The value of recovered property is five million rupees.

The district administration and heavy contingent contingent of police was present on the occasion.

According to Railways officials, eviction notices have been issued to illegal hotel and 15 shops build on railway's land near Hangu Phatak.

Authorities say that anti- encroachment drive will continue indiscriminately to recover railway's property.

