UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-encroachment Drive; Around 6,399 Illegal Structures Demolished

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

Anti-encroachment drive; around 6,399 illegal structures demolished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has razed down some 6,399 illegal structures from the state land during the last year.

The CDA Enforcement Wing in collaboration with local administration and other formations of the civic agency has confiscated as many as 13,879 illegal encroachment items by conducting 1,207 operations during the said period.

The authority had also fined Rs 1.7 million to the encroachers, an official source in CDA Enforcement Department told APP.

To a query, he said several footpaths, blockages and partitions constructed in the verandas and other areas were also being demolished to discourage the reemergence of encroachments.

"The advertisements are also being published in newspapers to warn encroachers," the official added.

Around 15,000 kanals of land amounting to Rs 357 billion had also been retrieved so far from illegal occupants by the city managers, an official in the capital administration said.

The land had been retrieved in Bari Imam and Tarnol areas along with the Korang Nullah, the Kashmir Highway and the Islamabad Expressway, he said and pointed out that the ongoing anti-encroachment drive was in full swing.

While the city managers have claimed massive operation against encroachers, the public, at the same time, seems less-satisfied from the pace of anti-encroachment drive.

Expressing their concerns, the citizens on urged the authorities concerned to intensify the action against illegal occupants and keep a check on reemergence of encroachments.

Talking to APP, a resident of G-7/1 Umar Khattak said along the Nullah, some people had encroached upon a huge chunk of valuable land of the CDA in shape of slums dwellers and recently had constructed costly multi-story houses on political basis.

Though, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Sui Northern Gas and Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) to severe their utility connections, the authorities concerned was yet to take action against influential land grabbers, he added.

A government employee Zahoor Ahmed shopping at Abpara Market said the mobility of buyers was disturbed due to advancement of shops, mobile vendors and eateries who now had trespassed half of the road, in the market, covering maximum open spaces.

A commuter Mumtaz khan at the same market said he was stuck in the market because of parked vehicles, stalls, kiosks and two-way traffic flow in addition to absence of Islamabad Traffic Police.

Shumaila Shabir, a buyer at a local market demanded urgent action against food-lets prepared chicken and fish in boiling oil might cause burn injury to a visitor in such over-crowded place due to frequent movements of public.

An eatery requested not be named said the "Municipal corporation conducts massive operation once in blue moon when we all are being told a day earlier of such crackdown by the market unions' members, alleging their contacts with some black sheep in department concerned.

/778/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Oil Vehicles Road Traffic Bari Same Gas Market Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million SNGPL Islamabad Electric Supply Company Employment

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

12 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

14 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

14 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.