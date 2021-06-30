UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Drive Begins From July 1

The district administration has issued a schedule of anti-encroachment drive in different areas of city Taluka for removal of illegal structures built on public property and roads

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration has issued a schedule of anti-encroachment drive in different areas of city Taluka for removal of illegal structures built on public property and roads.

According to the Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Mutahar Watto, anti-encroachment drive would be started from July 1 and 2 during which encroachment in the markets and public spaces causing hindrances for traffic and pedestrians would be removed/demolished.

In a letter addressed to the Wing Commander of Qasim Rangers, SSP Hyderabad, DSP traffic, DSP and SHOs concerned, Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation requested that all required assistance may kindly be provided in terms of machinery, workforce and equipment to avoid any untoward situation for the successful completion of the operation.

As per the schedule, operation would be carried out for removal of encroachment from Benazir Fly over to New Sabzi Mandi Hala Naka on Thursday (July 01) at about 3 pm.

The encroachment operation would also be carried out from Bacha Khan Chowk to Railway station on Friday (July 02) at about 3 pm.

All officers concerned were requested to provide assistance to the district administration and facilitate in terms of machinery, workforce and equipment to avoid any untoward situation for the successful completion of the drive.

