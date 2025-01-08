Anti-encroachment Drive Carried Out In Qasimabad On Second Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 02:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Aabdon Memon crackdown against encroachment was carried out in Qasimabad area on second consecutive day
Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Hataf Siyal and Miukhtiarkar Qasimabad Farhan Jatoi supervised an anti encroachment drive in Qasimabad to restore wadhy waah.
According to Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul Aabidin Memon,implementation of state orders will be adhered to at any cost and he is personally monitoring the whole process.
