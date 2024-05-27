Anti-Encroachment Drive Conducted

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, the Assistant Commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto carried out an anti-encroachment drive at civil hospital and liberty Chowk areas on Monday.

The Primary focus of the operation was to remove rickshaws standing outside the hospital's main gate and emergency gate.

These rickshaws were removed, and the drivers were issued challans by traffic wardens. Meanwhile, an illegal taxi stand in front of the main gate of the hospital, which was a major issue for traffic flow was also addressed.

The taxi drivers were issued challans and warned that their vehicles could be taken into custody if they continued to block the road. Moreover, small carts around the hospital were also removed.

The drive was conducted with the assistance of market police and HMC officials. The anti-encroachment police were also present to ensure the operation's success.