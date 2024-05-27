Open Menu

Anti-Encroachment Drive Conducted

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Anti-Encroachment Drive Conducted

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, the Assistant Commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto carried out an anti-encroachment drive at civil hospital and liberty Chowk areas on Monday.

The Primary focus of the operation was to remove rickshaws standing outside the hospital's main gate and emergency gate.

These rickshaws were removed, and the drivers were issued challans by traffic wardens. Meanwhile, an illegal taxi stand in front of the main gate of the hospital, which was a major issue for traffic flow was also addressed.

The taxi drivers were issued challans and warned that their vehicles could be taken into custody if they continued to block the road. Moreover, small carts around the hospital were also removed.

The drive was conducted with the assistance of market police and HMC officials. The anti-encroachment police were also present to ensure the operation's success.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Hyderabad Market

Recent Stories

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

3 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

3 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

4 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

4 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

5 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

5 hours ago
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

6 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

6 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

6 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

8 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan