Anti Encroachment Drive Conducted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo, the Assistant Commissioner city Sobia Falak Rao on Sunday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Clock Tower Sukkur and Barrage road.
The Primary focus of the operation was to remove encroachment outside the shops which was a major issue for traffic flow.
The drive was conducted with the assistance of the local police and Sukkur Municipal Corporation officials. The anti-encroachment officials were also present to ensure the operation's success.
