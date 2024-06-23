Open Menu

Anti Encroachment Drive Conducted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Anti encroachment drive conducted

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo, the Assistant Commissioner city Sobia Falak Rao on Sunday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Clock Tower Sukkur and Barrage road.

The Primary focus of the operation was to remove encroachment outside the shops which was a major issue for traffic flow.

The drive was conducted with the assistance of the local police and Sukkur Municipal Corporation officials. The anti-encroachment officials were also present to ensure the operation's success.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Sukkur Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

16 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

16 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

16 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

16 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

16 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

17 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

17 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan