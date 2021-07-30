Anti-encroachment drive conducted in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration of Dir Lower conducted an anti-encroachment operation on Friday, demolishing several illegal structures and removing encroachments at various places in the district.

Accompanied by police contingents and TMO staff, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Tehsildar Munda Saeed Anwar along with TMO Munda Amjad Raza supervised the drive in Munda Bazar in which encroachments were removed with help of heavy machinery.

During the operations, several shopkeepers were fined for erecting encroachments and the AAC said that encroachments caused heavy traffic congestion and inconvenience for people, so all-out efforts would be made to clear bazaars and footpaths from encroachments.

Meanwhile, a meeting was convened in Police Chowki at Munda Bazar wherein elders and political representatives of the area along with SDO WAPDA to discuss the issues relating to WAPDA.