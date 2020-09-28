UrduPoint.com
Anti Encroachment Drive Conducted In Sabzi Mandi; 250 Illegal Stalls Removed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:24 PM

Around 250 stalls were removed during an anti encroachment drive conducted in Sabzi Mandi (fruits and vegetables market), Sector I-11/4 here on Monday

The operation was carried out by Islamabad administration magistrate AbduI Hadi along with market committee staff, under the supervision of Director Agriculture and Extension Services (AES) capt Ali Asghar.

During the drive, the administration staff also confiscated fruits and vegetables displayed on the stall.

In another action Assistant Commissioner, Industrial Area carried out price checking and inspection of coronavirus SOPs in sector I-9 adjoining markets. Those outlets found with violations were fined.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Red Cresent Society (PRCS) organized a first aid training session for the students and teachers of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST).

Training Coordinator provided basic first aid training to participants and emphasized on basic life support, bandages, bone fractures, giving first aid in case of a heart attack, snack biting, helping burn victims, shifting injured to hospital and other first aid methods.

All methods were practiced by participants. Theoretical and Practical exams were also conducted from participants.

They also gave awareness to the participants about prevention from Corona Virus and trained them about use of hand sanitizer and face mask.

