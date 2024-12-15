Anti-Encroachment Drive Conducted In Taluka Qasimabad
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 11:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A comprehensive anti-encroachment drive was carried out in various areas of Taluka Qasimabad by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad,. Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, along with Assistant Commissioner Taluka Qasimabad, Hataf Siyal, and Assistant Commissioner Taluka Latifabad, Saud Lund.
The drive resulted in the removal of encroachments, issuance of challans to vehicles violating regulations, and strict warnings to ensure compliance.
This effort is part of the ongoing initiative to maintain law and order, ensure smooth traffic flow, and uphold public spaces for the community.
The anti-encroachment drive is a crucial step towards reclaiming public spaces and promoting a safer and more organized environment for citizens. Similar drives have been conducted in other cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, as part of a broader effort to address the issue of encroachment in Pakistan.
