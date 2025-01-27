Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Drive Conducted In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Anti-encroachment drive conducted in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The district administration Tank has launched a drive against encroachments to remove illegal shops and structures under the provincial government’s Awami Agenda program in the district.

As part of the initiative, a large-scale operation was conducted against encroachments on government land in front of the Town Hall under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Yusuf Jatoi and Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal.

According to administration, several shops constructed on 19 marlas of the state’s commercial land were demolished during the operation.

It says the operation will continue in order to remove encroachments and added that illegal occupations of government land will not be tolerated.

APP/slm

