Anti-encroachment Drive Conducted Under Awami Agenda

September 10, 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The district administration Tank has launched an operation against encroachments under the provincial government’s program-‘Awami Agenda.’

According to the district administration, the anti-encroachment drive was conducted in the Wazir Abad area where shopkeepers had been asked to remove encroachments on their own within three days, but they failed to comply with prior notices.

As a result, the additional deputy commissioner general and assistant commissioner led the drive along with the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) staff and police and removed all illegal encroachments from the Wazir Abad road.

It says that traffic congestion had become nausiance for the residents and such operations help ensure a smooth flow of traffic and make convenience on footpaths for pedestrians as well.

