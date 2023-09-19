Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Drive Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Anti-encroachment drive continues

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-encroachment drive was underway in Bahawalpur City following directions of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and easy mobility of pedestrians.

Assistant Commissioner Adeel Khan took around the city to inspect encroachments on the right of way into markets and other business areas.

He directed shop owners to discourage encroachments to facilitate people in walking through bazaars. He said that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

He imposed fines on encroachers and directed the staff of the Tehsil Municipal Corporation to continue the crackdown against illegal occupiers.

