Anti-encroachment Drive Continues In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Following the orders of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench, district administration Abbottabad Friday while taking action against temporary and permanent encroachment demolished encroachment structures and removed push carts on Link road to address issues related to traffic congestion and other problems faced by citizens.

The operation was carried out under the directives of the PHC and was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqib Salim, Tehsil Municipal Officer TMA Abbottabad Shakil Hayat, TMA Abbottabad Tehsil Regulation Officer Abid Khan, and Additional Assistant Commissioner Zark Khan and continued on a third consecutive day.

During the operation, all temporary encroachments on both sides of Eidgah Road were removed by the encroachment team of TMA Abbottabad while several stalls and pushcarts were also confiscated by the anti-encroachment team.

The district administration and TMA also appealed public, especially the trader community and stallholders to avoid temporary encroachments on the link roads, particularly the inside the city and said that the operation was carried out following the orders of strict action would be taken against the violators.

