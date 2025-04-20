Anti-encroachment Drive Continues In Chiniot
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The anti-encroachment operation in Chiniot district is ongoing with a major crackdown conducted in Chenab Nagar and Aminpur Bangla Ada.
In Chenab Nagar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed oversaw the demolition of illegal constructions using heavy machinery.
The AC emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments. In Aminpur Bangla Ada, another operation led by AC Sadia Jamal resulted in the demolition of 40 illegally constructed shops and buildings.
The district administration's efforts to curb encroachments continue unabated, with officials taking strict action against those violating regulations.
