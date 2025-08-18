Anti-encroachment drive continues in Chiniot

The Municipal Committee team on Monday, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal, has launched an anti-encroachment campaign in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Municipal Committee team on Monday, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal, has launched an anti-encroachment campaign in Chiniot.

The team confiscated encroached goods in markets and squares, demolishing fortified structures with heavy machinery.

The DC emphasized that there is zero tolerance against encroachments, signaling a firm stance against the encroachment mafia.

