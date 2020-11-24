UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Drive Continues In Khairpur

Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :An operation to remove encroachments and has demolished many illegal structures, including commercial centres, private medical centres, shops, and hotels mostly constructed on occupied lands continued on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Safdar Mirani, along with police, anti-encroachment team and Rangers, had launched a massive operation to remove encroachments from the Mirwah Canal as well as from the Government Servants Colony, including Staff Quarters Colony, Faizabad and other areas.

