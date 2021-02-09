UrduPoint.com
Anti Encroachment Drive Continues In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Anti encroachment drive continues in Khairpur

The Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Khairpur on Tuesday continued its anti-encroachment operation and removed various illegal structures across the town including Railway road, Kachehry road, Mall road and other areas

The Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Khairpur on Tuesday continued its anti-encroachment operation and removed various illegal structures across the town including Railway road, Kachehry road, Mall road and other areas.

The TMA launched the campaign following directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi during which it officials removed illegally constructed shops and many other structures in and around the city.

The DC said that the TMA regularly conducted anti-encroachment campaigns to keep roads and footpaths clear. He said it was a wrong impression that the district administration was unaware of the situation and did not care for the resolution of the problems being faced by the masses. He warned shopkeepers and vendors not to encroach upon footpaths otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

