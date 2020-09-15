Anti-encroachment drive continues in Sukkur

Administration Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Tuesday said that no injustice will be meted out to anyone while removing encroachments from different areas of the Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Administration Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Tuesday said that no injustice will be meted out to anyone while removing encroachments from different areas of the Sukkur.

During his visit to monitor the anti-encroachment operation at New Pind area, the administrator said operation against encroachments that were causing hurdles in development work will be continued.

He said that people will be informed before commencing of the anti-encroachment operations in their respective areas.