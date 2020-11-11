UrduPoint.com
Anti Encroachment Drive Continues In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Anti encroachment drive continues in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration Sukkur continued its anti-encroachment operation and removed various illegal structures across the city here on Wednesday.

The campaign following directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar during which it officials removed illegally constructed shops and many other structures in and around the city.

Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon said that the municipal administration regularly conducted anti-encroachment campaigns to keep roads and footpaths clear. He said it was a wrong impression that the municipal authorities were unaware of the situation and did not care for the resolution of the problems being faced by the masses. He warned shopkeepers and vendors not to encroach upon footpaths otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

