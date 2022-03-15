UrduPoint.com

Anti Encroachment Drive Expedited In Latifabad On Court Orders

Administrator Municipal Corporation Hyderabad Shoaib Ahmed Malik and Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir have directed that the anti-encroachment work should be expedited as per the order of the apex court and the illegally occupied space should be retrieved

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad along with Director Anti Encroachment Cell Rafiq Rajput, Assistant Director Shakeel Qureshi along with staff demolished illegal encroachments and warned all shopkeepers to remove illegal occupations on their own or face severe legal action.

Director Anti-Encroachment Rafiq Rajput, Assistant Director Shakeel Qureshi along with staff raided Brohi Restaurant, Shama Tekka, Qalandari Restaurant near Latifabad board Office and seized tables and chairs on footpaths and cleared sidewalk area.

They directed the shopkeepers to take action against illegal encroachments at Kacha Qila Marble Market and Latifabad Unit No. 7 and other places and to remove their encroachments on their own failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director Nasir Lodhi along with his anti-encroachment staff visited Risala Road. Pathan Colony, police line,Chhoti Ghiti area in city taluka and cabins and other encroachments were retrieved while their belongings were also seized.

