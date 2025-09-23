Anti-encroachment Drive Frees Over 11 Kanals Of Waterway Land In Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) On the directives of the provincial government, the district administration Abbottabad has intensified its efforts to clear waterways of illegal encroachments.
An operation was carried out in Thanda Maira Sialhad under the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Salim Akram.
The drive, led by Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan Toru with the support of TMA, Revenue Department, and Police, resulted in the demolition of numerous encroachments with the help of heavy machinery. During the operation, more than 11 kanals and 15 marlas of land were retrieved, restoring the natural water flow.
Officials warned that due to the current weather conditions, increased rainfall and the risk of flooding pose serious threats to lives and property. Residents have been directed to voluntarily remove any encroachments from waterways, otherwise strict legal action will be taken.
The administration reminded that encroachments worsen damages during heavy rains and flood streams, adding to public hardships. Citizens have been urged to cooperate in making Abbottabad an encroachment-free district.
Recent Stories
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Position-holders awarded electric scooty bikes44 seconds ago
-
Hearing of petitions challenging Super Tax adjourned for Wednesday46 seconds ago
-
LESCO holds public hearing in Northern Circle to address complaints48 seconds ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive frees over 11 Kanals of waterway land in Abbottabad51 seconds ago
-
Six injured in accident on Jhelum Road near New Lalazar53 seconds ago
-
French envoy announces €500,000 aid for KP flood victims11 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Peshawar and adjoining areas11 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora hosts dinner reception in honour of Sikh pilgrims from UK11 minutes ago
-
LESCO extends payment deadlines for electricity bills of flood-affected consumers11 minutes ago
-
3-member motorcycle-lifter gang busted11 minutes ago
-
ATC dismisses Ahmad Chatta’s bail pleas in four May 9 cases11 minutes ago
-
CM condoles demise of Saudi Grand Mufti Shaikh Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah Al-Shaikh21 minutes ago