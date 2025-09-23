Anti-encroachment drive frees over 11 Kanals of waterway land in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) On the directives of the provincial government, the district administration Abbottabad has intensified its efforts to clear waterways of illegal encroachments.

An operation was carried out in Thanda Maira Sialhad under the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Salim Akram.

The drive, led by Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan Toru with the support of TMA, Revenue Department, and Police, resulted in the demolition of numerous encroachments with the help of heavy machinery. During the operation, more than 11 kanals and 15 marlas of land were retrieved, restoring the natural water flow.

Officials warned that due to the current weather conditions, increased rainfall and the risk of flooding pose serious threats to lives and property. Residents have been directed to voluntarily remove any encroachments from waterways, otherwise strict legal action will be taken.

The administration reminded that encroachments worsen damages during heavy rains and flood streams, adding to public hardships. Citizens have been urged to cooperate in making Abbottabad an encroachment-free district.