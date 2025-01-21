Anti-encroachment Drive Gears Up
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 07:18 PM
The provincial capital is undergoing an extensive and focused anti-encroachment drive, headed by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza
The drive aims not only to clear streets and footpaths but also to secure the city's future and uphold the rights of its citizens. Administrative officers are actively conducting field operations against encroachment mafias.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ravi Tariq Shabbir led an operation at Begum Kot Chowk, removing two large counters placed on the footpath. Prior to this, warnings had been issued to violators.
Similarly, AC Shalimar Dr. Anam Fatima carried out operation on GT Road, sealing 12 shops and seized two truck-loads of confiscated goods. AC Model Town Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf inspected Link Road and Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, removing encroachments from three shops.
One shop, repeatedly violating rules, was sealed, and its goods were confiscated.
AC Shalimar Dr. Anam Fatima also took action against encroachments on McLeod Road and Empress Road, recording 12 violations. Encroachments were cleared from Haji Camp, with seized goods removed to restore public pathways.
In Model Town, AC Muhammad Yousuf convened a detailed meeting with the Zonal Regulation Officer to develop a long-term strategy against encroachments, focusing on permanent solutions to prevent reoccurrence.
DC Syed Musa Raza reaffirmed his commitment to making Lahore encroachment-free, stressing that no one would be allowed to violate the law. He emphasized the use of all available resources to achieve this goal and promised strict monitoring to prevent future violations.
