Anti-encroachment Drive Gears Up
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Lahore district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, has intensified its anti-encroachment operations across the provincial capital.
As part of the ongoing drive, authorities have seized eight truckloads of confiscated goods, sealed 27 shops, relocated 65 pushcarts, and confiscated 10 others. Additionally, 10 illegally constructed shops have been demolished, and two permanent encroachments cleared.
Assistant commissioners are actively overseeing efforts to clear illegal encroachments as per the DC’s directives.
Operations are being carried out in key areas, including Thokar Niaz Baig Road, Hadiara, Raiwind Road, Nishtar, Mall Road, and Istanbul Chowk, along with Jallo Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar, Umar Khan Road, Badami Bagh, Allama Iqbal Road, Infantry Road, Walton Road, and Dharampura Bazaar. The crackdown also extends to Sue Asal Road, Jalal Pura Gol Chakkar, Helmet Market, Lal Pul, Canal Road, and GT Road Shalimar.
DC Syed Musa Raza reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating encroachments, warning that violators will not be spared. He urged all stakeholders to play their part in ensuring Lahore remains encroachment-free.
Recent Stories
DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024
UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation
SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'
Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman
FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024
AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle
NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
People will foil attempts to derail country from path of progress: Nawaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive gears up2 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pat tribute to Nawab Yousuf Talpur2 minutes ago
-
PM meets CJP, requests for expeditious disposal of tax matters on merit2 minutes ago
-
Industrial sector vital for economic growth: NAB DG22 minutes ago
-
Police athletes secure 15 medals22 minutes ago
-
Physical tests for recruitment in PERA continue22 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar visits illegal encroachments' areas in city32 minutes ago
-
Bangladeshi journalists explore Lahore's rich cultural heritage32 minutes ago
-
Workshop discusses action plan to mitigate climate change impacts32 minutes ago
-
CPU inaugurated at Charsadda32 minutes ago
-
Rs. 3.270m released for medical treatment of cops33 minutes ago