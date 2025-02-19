Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Anti-encroachment drive gears up

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Lahore district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, has intensified its anti-encroachment operations across the provincial capital.

As part of the ongoing drive, authorities have seized eight truckloads of confiscated goods, sealed 27 shops, relocated 65 pushcarts, and confiscated 10 others. Additionally, 10 illegally constructed shops have been demolished, and two permanent encroachments cleared.

Assistant commissioners are actively overseeing efforts to clear illegal encroachments as per the DC’s directives.

Operations are being carried out in key areas, including Thokar Niaz Baig Road, Hadiara, Raiwind Road, Nishtar, Mall Road, and Istanbul Chowk, along with Jallo Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar, Umar Khan Road, Badami Bagh, Allama Iqbal Road, Infantry Road, Walton Road, and Dharampura Bazaar. The crackdown also extends to Sue Asal Road, Jalal Pura Gol Chakkar, Helmet Market, Lal Pul, Canal Road, and GT Road Shalimar.

DC Syed Musa Raza reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating encroachments, warning that violators will not be spared. He urged all stakeholders to play their part in ensuring Lahore remains encroachment-free.

