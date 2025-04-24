Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Drive Held In Manguwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Anti-encroachment drive held in Manguwal

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A large-scale anti-encroachment operation was conducted in Manguwal area under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair.

According to the district administration, teams from the District Council led by the Chief Officer, DO Faraz Mehdi, along with police and officials from other relevant departments, participated in the operation.

Several illegally constructed shops, platforms, barriers, and structures were demolished.

Following the clearance, the administration ensured restoration of pathways, sanitation, and drainage systems to facilitate public movement.

AC Bilal Zubair informed shopkeepers and residents that the district administration is implementing a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments. He stated that no illegal construction or obstruction would be allowed on roads, footpaths, or public spaces.

