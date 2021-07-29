UrduPoint.com
Anti Encroachment Drive In Abbottabad Will Continue Till The Completion: Riz Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:19 PM

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Thursday said that the natural beauty of Abbottabad will be restored by clearing encroachments, the operation against encroachments will continue till completion without any discrimination

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Thursday said that the natural beauty of Abbottabad will be restored by clearing encroachments, the operation against encroachments will continue till completion without any discrimination.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during visits of anti-encroachment operation sites.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Nadeem Nasir, Assistant Commissioner Ahsaan Ahsan, Additional AC Revenue Asif Iqbal, Aminul Hassan were also present.

Riaz Khan Mehsud further said during the current anti-encroachment drive our teams have razed many illegal and encroached concrete structures from Cantonment areas including 55 illegal houses constructed on Nullahs, 12 small bridges and 360 walls.

Replying to a question about the anti-encroachment drive in Naran the Commissioner said that during the operation we have recovered 900 Kanal land, demolished illegal hotels and razed 6000 cabins.

He said that two weeks ago monsoon rains triggered the flash floods and water entered the houses, with the consultation of political leadership we have formulated a comprehensive plan and a grand operation was launched to eradicate illegal encroachments.

Commissioner Hazara said that action is being taken against those who have encroached on the Nullah and drainage system and stopped the natural flow of the water.

Riaz Khan Mahsood said that we are utilizing all of the government machinery to eradicate encroachment, we would also take action against the employees involved with encroachers and would also inform Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abbottabad Cantonment board in writing.

An investigation against the employees of the other concerned departments would also be held that how they passed building plans and granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) on the land of the drainage system, adding Commissioner Hazara said.

He stated that Hazara has special significance in terms of tourism, without the cooperation of the people we cannot develop this sector, we would provide relief to the masses and would also eradicate encroachment wherever we found.

