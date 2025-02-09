Anti-encroachment drive in Bhagtanwala

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) An anti-encroachment operation was conducted in Bhagtanwala village on Sunday under the supervision of Chief Officer (CO) District Council, Asad Hariya.

The anti-encroachment teams, led by District Council chief officer, removed all temporary encroachments and demolished permanent structures using heavy machinery.

The operation was carried out with police support and other staff members.

CO Asad Hariya reaffirmed that the operation would continue daily until all encroachments are fully removed. He warned that any attempt to re-establish encroachments would result in heavy fines, business closures, and legal action.