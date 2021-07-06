Anti-encroachment drive in full swing

Anti-encroachment operation by the district administration was in full swing and actions were being taken across the city without any discrimination

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Anti-encroachment operation by the district administration was in full swing and actions were being taken across the city without any discrimination.

A spokesman of the district administration said that Chief Officer Tehsil Council Sadar Muhammad Ashraf Malik was supervising the operation being conducted in connection with anti-encroachment week.

He said that Deputy Tehsil Officer Regulation Azmat Firdous along with enforcement inspectors carried out operation at Jhang Road, Thikriwala, Pansra, Munda Pind, Nawala Bangla, Aminpur Bangla and other areas of the city and demolished the illegal structures.

The administration had directed the shop keepers to remove encroachments outside their shops, otherwise legal action would be taken against them.