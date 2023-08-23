Anti-encroachment drive in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Municipal Corporation's teams started anti encroachment drive for smooth flow of traffic in the main bazaars of the city, here on Wednesday.

According to details, Chief Officer MC Tariq Paroya is monitoring the operation.

Talking to APP Tariq Proya said that the operation would continue till the removal of all unlawful encroachments.

He said that anti-encroachment teams are removing the encroachments with the help of machinery.