Anti-encroachment Drive In Hyderabad From Feb 12, Cleared Areas To Be Beautified
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 11:48 PM
On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, to discuss the arrangements of anti-encroachment drive starting on February 12
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, to discuss the arrangements of anti-encroachment drive starting on February 12.
According to a handout issued on Tuesday, during the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed officials to ensure close coordination for the removal of encroachments according to the government instructions.
He clarified that in the first phase of the operation, encroachments will be cleared from jamshoro road, wadhu wah road, latifabad units 8 and 9 and station road to maki shah road. Other targeted areas include risala road, qasim chowk to citizen colony road, naseem nagar road and road leading to citizen colony.
DC warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in encroachments and urged civil society, the business community and the public to cooperate with the administration in this campaign.
The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Lakhan, SP Traffic, RTA Secretary Saleem Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Saba, Traffic Focal Person Javed Iqbal, assistant commissioners of all talukas, DSPs, TMC officials, Anti-Encroachment Incharge Rasheeda Bano, AD Anti-Encroachment Qasimabad, SHO AEF Hyderabad Sanaullah Talpur and other relevant officers.
DC reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to ensuring smooth traffic flow and restoring public spaces. He maintained that all temporary and permanent encroachments would be removed immediately, and their belongings will also be confiscated on the spot. DC also announced that the cleared areas would be transformed into parks, seating areas and beautification projects.
Recent Stories
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor2 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Protection Against Workplace Harassment held2 minutes ago
-
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana2 minutes ago
-
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad4 minutes ago
-
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs4 minutes ago
-
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal4 minutes ago
-
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: Dr Darshan4 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit23 minutes ago
-
Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects15 minutes ago
-
Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections15 minutes ago