Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, to discuss the arrangements of anti-encroachment drive starting on February 12.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, during the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed officials to ensure close coordination for the removal of encroachments according to the government instructions.

He clarified that in the first phase of the operation, encroachments will be cleared from jamshoro road, wadhu wah road, latifabad units 8 and 9 and station road to maki shah road. Other targeted areas include risala road, qasim chowk to citizen colony road, naseem nagar road and road leading to citizen colony.

DC warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in encroachments and urged civil society, the business community and the public to cooperate with the administration in this campaign.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Lakhan, SP Traffic, RTA Secretary Saleem Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Saba, Traffic Focal Person Javed Iqbal, assistant commissioners of all talukas, DSPs, TMC officials, Anti-Encroachment Incharge Rasheeda Bano, AD Anti-Encroachment Qasimabad, SHO AEF Hyderabad Sanaullah Talpur and other relevant officers.

DC reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to ensuring smooth traffic flow and restoring public spaces. He maintained that all temporary and permanent encroachments would be removed immediately, and their belongings will also be confiscated on the spot. DC also announced that the cleared areas would be transformed into parks, seating areas and beautification projects.