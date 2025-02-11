Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Drive In Hyderabad From Feb 12, Cleared Areas To Be Beautified

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 11:48 PM

Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, to discuss the arrangements of anti-encroachment drive starting on February 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, to discuss the arrangements of anti-encroachment drive starting on February 12.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, during the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed officials to ensure close coordination for the removal of encroachments according to the government instructions.

He clarified that in the first phase of the operation, encroachments will be cleared from jamshoro road, wadhu wah road, latifabad units 8 and 9 and station road to maki shah road. Other targeted areas include risala road, qasim chowk to citizen colony road, naseem nagar road and road leading to citizen colony.

DC warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in encroachments and urged civil society, the business community and the public to cooperate with the administration in this campaign.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Lakhan, SP Traffic, RTA Secretary Saleem Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Saba, Traffic Focal Person Javed Iqbal, assistant commissioners of all talukas, DSPs, TMC officials, Anti-Encroachment Incharge Rasheeda Bano, AD Anti-Encroachment Qasimabad, SHO AEF Hyderabad Sanaullah Talpur and other relevant officers.

DC reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to ensuring smooth traffic flow and restoring public spaces. He maintained that all temporary and permanent encroachments would be removed immediately, and their belongings will also be confiscated on the spot. DC also announced that the cleared areas would be transformed into parks, seating areas and beautification projects.

Recent Stories

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop o ..

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams

1 minute ago
 Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

2 minutes ago
 Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in ..

Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, ..

Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make D ..

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

20 minutes ago
 Respect for national institutions vital to strengt ..

Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana

2 minutes ago
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from Germa ..

BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad

4 minutes ago
 Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses wi ..

Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs

4 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Pal ..

AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight

4 minutes ago
 DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 ..

U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..

4 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming ..

Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan