UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Encroachment Drive In Latifabad Area To Start From Monday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Anti encroachment drive in Latifabad area to start from Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration has issued a schedule for anti-encroachment drive in different areas of Latifabad for removal of illegal structures built on public property and roads.

According to the Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad, an anti encroachment drive would start from March 15 to 18 during which encroachment in the markets and public spaces causing hindrances for traffic and pedestrians would be removed.

In a letter addressed to Senior Superintendents of Police Hyderabad, Deputy Superintendent of Police traffic, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Station House Officers concerned, Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation requested that all required assistance be provided in terms of machinery, workforce and equipment.

As per the schedule, the operation would be carried out for removal of cabins from Bhitai hospital and unit number 07 flyover to unit number 8 cloth market surrounding areas on Monday (March 15) while removal of encroachment at Gaddi Mohallah and Wazir Ali Industries to Fateh Chowk would be carried out on Tuesday (March 16).

Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad further informed that retrieval of encroachment in Naya Pul, Sabzi Mandi to Badin Stop and surrounding areas and unit number 07 Bridge to Maki Shah road/Marble shops and Naya pul would be carried out on Wednesday (March 17).

Anti encroachment operation at American Quarter main road would be held on Thursday (March 18), letter stated.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Hyderabad Badin March Market All From

Recent Stories

China announces 10 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

36 minutes ago

UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar wins stage 4 at ..

36 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Emirati Children’s Day

36 minutes ago

24,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

51 minutes ago

UAEU announces six research projects in cooperatio ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Rashid receives Prime Minister of Kaza ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.