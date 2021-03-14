Anti encroachment drive in Latifabad area to start from Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration has issued a schedule for anti-encroachment drive in different areas of Latifabad for removal of illegal structures built on public property and roads.

According to the Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad, an anti encroachment drive would start from March 15 to 18 during which encroachment in the markets and public spaces causing hindrances for traffic and pedestrians would be removed.

In a letter addressed to Senior Superintendents of Police Hyderabad, Deputy Superintendent of Police traffic, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Station House Officers concerned, Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation requested that all required assistance be provided in terms of machinery, workforce and equipment.

As per the schedule, the operation would be carried out for removal of cabins from Bhitai hospital and unit number 07 flyover to unit number 8 cloth market surrounding areas on Monday (March 15) while removal of encroachment at Gaddi Mohallah and Wazir Ali Industries to Fateh Chowk would be carried out on Tuesday (March 16).

Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad further informed that retrieval of encroachment in Naya Pul, Sabzi Mandi to Badin Stop and surrounding areas and unit number 07 Bridge to Maki Shah road/Marble shops and Naya pul would be carried out on Wednesday (March 17).

Anti encroachment operation at American Quarter main road would be held on Thursday (March 18), letter stated.