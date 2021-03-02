Anti-encroachment drive in Latifabad on March 2

The Assistant Commissioner Ishtiaq Ali Mamgi on Tuesday issued schedule of Anti Encroachment Drive in Taluka Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Ishtiaq Ali Mamgi on Tuesday issued schedule of Anti Encroachment Drive in Taluka Latifabad.

According to a letter addressed to the officers of Police, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, HESCO and other concerned departments, they were requested to provide all required assistance in removing/demolition of encroachments in the markets and public spaces.

Mangi said an anti-encroachment drive would be started in unit number 9, 20,11 and 12 on Wednesday (March 03) at about 11:30 a.

m.

As per the directives of honourable Courts, Commissioner and DC Hyderabad, the encroachment on main roads/streets/drain nallas will be removed/demolished, AC said and requested Senior Superintendent of Police and Wing Commander Qasim Rangers, Municipal Commissioner HMC and other officers concerned to facilitate the district administration in terms of machinery, workforce and equipment to avoid any untoward situation for the successful completion of the drive in the mentioned area of Taluka Latifabad.