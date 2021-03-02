UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-encroachment Drive In Latifabad On March 2

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:52 PM

Anti-encroachment drive in Latifabad on March 2

The Assistant Commissioner Ishtiaq Ali Mamgi on Tuesday issued schedule of Anti Encroachment Drive in Taluka Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Ishtiaq Ali Mamgi on Tuesday issued schedule of Anti Encroachment Drive in Taluka Latifabad.

According to a letter addressed to the officers of Police, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, HESCO and other concerned departments, they were requested to provide all required assistance in removing/demolition of encroachments in the markets and public spaces.

Mangi said an anti-encroachment drive would be started in unit number 9, 20,11 and 12 on Wednesday (March 03) at about 11:30 a.

m.

As per the directives of honourable Courts, Commissioner and DC Hyderabad, the encroachment on main roads/streets/drain nallas will be removed/demolished, AC said and requested Senior Superintendent of Police and Wing Commander Qasim Rangers, Municipal Commissioner HMC and other officers concerned to facilitate the district administration in terms of machinery, workforce and equipment to avoid any untoward situation for the successful completion of the drive in the mentioned area of Taluka Latifabad.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Hyderabad March Market All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

41 minutes ago

Turkey Has No Deal With US on Limited Use of Russi ..

3 minutes ago

AJK remains Lock-downed on 2nd consecutive day

3 minutes ago

Panama diplomat, husband die as river sweeps away ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan's imports increases by $ 2.085 billion : ..

15 minutes ago

PPP Sindh using unfair means for Gilani's victory ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.