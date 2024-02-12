Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Drive In Mirpur To Remove Illegal Billboards, Hoardings

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 10:50 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The authorities in Mirpur, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir have launched a third phase of an extensive anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal billboards and hoardings from the city streets on Monday.

According to official sources, the drive is being carried out by the orders of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which has directed the authorities to make the state-owned lands free of all sorts of illegal encroachments.

The authorities said that the drive would target illegal billboards and hoardings installed on public and private property without proper permission.

They said that the removal of illegal billboards and hoardings was necessary to ensure the safety of the citizens and to prevent any damage to property during the wind storms. The drive is expected to continue for several days and will cover all major city roads and streets.

