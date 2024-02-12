Anti-encroachment Drive In Mirpur To Remove Illegal Billboards, Hoardings
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 10:50 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The authorities in Mirpur, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir have launched a third phase of an extensive anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal billboards and hoardings from the city streets on Monday.
According to official sources, the drive is being carried out by the orders of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which has directed the authorities to make the state-owned lands free of all sorts of illegal encroachments.
The authorities said that the drive would target illegal billboards and hoardings installed on public and private property without proper permission.
They said that the removal of illegal billboards and hoardings was necessary to ensure the safety of the citizens and to prevent any damage to property during the wind storms. The drive is expected to continue for several days and will cover all major city roads and streets.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani, Slovenian envoys discuss bilateral ties5 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over honor killing in Attock5 minutes ago
-
Need to eliminate violence against women stressed25 minutes ago
-
3 sisters die in fire in Occupied Kashmir25 minutes ago
-
Three injured over minor dispute35 minutes ago
-
14 killed, 1338 injured in 1338 RTCs in Punjab45 minutes ago
-
Khwaja Asif urges political parties to respect public mandate45 minutes ago
-
Former MPA shot dead in attack45 minutes ago
-
Five independent candidates meet Shehbaz Sharif, join PML-N55 minutes ago
-
Former MPA killed in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
AKUH launches second opinion service1 hour ago
-
ECP directs re-polling in 7 polling stations of NA-253, PB-9 Kohlu on Feb 161 hour ago