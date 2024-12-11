Anti-encroachment Drive Intensified In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
District administration in collaboration with Municipal Corporation has intensified efforts to eliminate illegal encroachments across the district
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) District administration in collaboration with Municipal Corporation has intensified efforts to eliminate illegal encroachments across the district.
In a major operation at Tata Bazaar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ateeq Ullah supervised the removal of encroachments with the support of Deputy Chief Officer and Municipal Officer Regulation Azmat Firdous.
The anti-encroachment teams also confiscated the material from the stalls erected on public spaces illegally besides demolishing cemented encroachments by using heavy machinery.
Speaking on the occasion, AC City said that daily operations were underway to main markets of the city encroachment-free including eight bazaars.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya visited Aminpur Bungalow to address citizen’s complaints about encroachments.
Under his supervision, the encroachments were promptly removed and he assured the residents that no leniency would be shown to those occupying public land illegally.
During interactions with complainants, AC Saddar said that resolving public grievances swiftly was a top priority of the district administration. He reaffirmed that the Tehsil administration was committed to addressing public concerns without letting any hurdles impede their efforts.
