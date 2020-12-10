Anti-encroachment drive kicked off in district

District administration and Abbottabad police Thursday launched a joint anti-encroachment operation inside the city, Band Koh and Link road areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration and Abbottabad police Thursday launched a joint anti-encroachment operation inside the city, Band Koh and Link road areas.

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff with the help of heavy machinery started the operation and razed several concrete and temporary illegal constructions established on state land.

The operation was started under the supervision of AAC I Marwi Malik.

Talking to the media Marvi Malik said that, "We will not let anybody encroach as in city areas of Abbottabad pedestrians and transporters are equally facing issues owing to the encroachment.

"She further said temporary and permanent shelters on the footpaths were razed and pushcarts were also moved from Link road to provide a free passage for both people and traffic.

Marvi Malik also warned traders, push carts vendors and others to avoid encroachment otherwise violators would be dealt with iron hands.