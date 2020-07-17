UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Drive Kicks Off In Abbottabad

Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Friday carried out an anti-encroachment operation inside the city, Old Sabzi Mandi and surrounding bazaars.

The district administration with the help of police and heavy machinery started the operation and razed several concrete and temporary illegal constructions and encroachments established on state land.

An anti-encroachment team of TMA led by Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad Syed Waqas Shah, Mazhar Awan and SHO Cantt police station started the massive drive in old vegetable and fruit market and adjoining bazaars demolished permanent and temporary encroachment.

During the operation traders and pushcart vendors started a protest against the behavior of police and resisted while police have arrested many protesting traders and vendors.

Traders of Old Sabzi Mandi and adjoining bazaars have also registered a report against police and TMA staff for use of abusive language and destruction of their shops.

After passing of a few hours pushcarts vendor once again started their businesses in the areas where the TMA squad wiped out the encroachment.

Small traders and pushcarts vendors claimed that TMA did not carry out an anti-encroachment operation against concrete buildings those were built on Nullah and grabbed the TMA land, they have destroyed the businesses of small traders.

They have demanded from TMA to conduct the operation in all bazaars, demolish all sorts of permanent and temporary encroachment and also exterminate illegal parking areas.

