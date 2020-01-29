UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-encroachment Drive Kicks Off In City

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:16 PM

Anti-encroachment drive kicks off in city

Nawabshah Municipal Committee with the cooperation of Anti Encroachment Squad, Police and municipal staff has launched anti-encroachment drive in different areas of the city

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Nawabshah Municipal Committee with the cooperation of Anti Encroachment Squad, Police and municipal staff has launched anti-encroachment drive in different areas of the city.

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Solandi said that funds were received for the construction of roads in Manuabad and administration was striving to remove illegal structures to widen the roads and in this regard the squad has started demolishing illegal structures in Manuabad area.

.

On the other hand citizens have also demanded removal of encroachments indiscriminately in order to remove hurdles for free flow of traffic.

They said that the encroachments raised by influential persons should also be removed like those of common citizen.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Nawabshah

Recent Stories

Attack kills 15 in eastern DR Congo

3 minutes ago

No Corona virus case reported,surveillance underwa ..

3 minutes ago

University of Sindh formally welcomes new students ..

3 minutes ago

Fourteen Militants Killed in Airstrike in Southern ..

3 minutes ago

Houthis Say Targeted Saudi Aramco Facilities With ..

3 minutes ago

Syria condemns Trump's Mideast peace plan

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.