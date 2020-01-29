Anti-encroachment drive kicks off in city

(@imziishan)

Nawabshah Municipal Committee with the cooperation of Anti Encroachment Squad, Police and municipal staff has launched anti-encroachment drive in different areas of the city

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Solandi said that funds were received for the construction of roads in Manuabad and administration was striving to remove illegal structures to widen the roads and in this regard the squad has started demolishing illegal structures in Manuabad area.

On the other hand citizens have also demanded removal of encroachments indiscriminately in order to remove hurdles for free flow of traffic.

They said that the encroachments raised by influential persons should also be removed like those of common citizen.