Anti-encroachment Drive Kicks Off In Jaffarabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:21 PM

Anti-encroachment drive kicks off in Jaffarabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaffarabad Bilal Shabeer on Thursday launched anti-encroachment campaign in Dera Allah-Yar area of Jaffarabad district on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Abdul Razzaq Khajak

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaffarabad Bilal Shabeer on Thursday launched anti-encroachment campaign in Dera Allah-Yar area of Jaffarabad district on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Abdul Razzaq Khajak.

The Levies Force team led by Assistant Commissioner Bilal Shabir carried out operation in the area and launched clearing encroached places set up by the shopkeepers on footpath and roadsides, despite they demolished dozens of extended sheds of shopkeeper near roads and removed construction debris and parking carts.

Assistant Commissioner Bilal Shabeer said removing encroaches from footpaths, roadsides settlement and extended sheds of the shopkeepers would ease pedestrians' walking on footpaths and traffic flow would also improve at the road in the area.

He said such action was taken against encroachments by receiving complain of public, saying that it was prime responsibility to provide facilities to people in the area and urged them that they also play their due role in this regard for betterment of the area.

He said action would continue with the aim to eradicate encroachments from the area.

The people of the area have highly appreciated the local administration for taking action against encroachment in the area.

