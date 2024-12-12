Anti-encroachment Drive Kicks Off In Nowshera Virkan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Municipal Corporation Nowshera Varkan on Thursday launched an operation to remove encroachments from the markets following a warning issued by Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Naveed Ahmed.
According to DC Office, the drive initiated under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aims to make the markets encroachment-free.
Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner City Iqra Mubeen and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Haider Chatta visited Sialkot Gate, Sarafa Bazar and adjacent markets, urging shopkeepers to voluntarily remove encroachments.
However, with the deadline having passed, the Municipal Corporation has begun the operation to eliminate both temporary and permanent encroachments.
APP/mud/378
